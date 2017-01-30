Forecast: Big winds, big waves for your Monday

Big winds, big waves for your Monday!

Winds will be north-northeast at 15-30 mph with gusts in some areas up to 55 mph. Watch out for debris on roadways and high-profile vehicles will be dangerous to drive.

Very cool and dry conditions this morning, but there will be considerable cloudiness. The sun will burn off most of those clouds by afternoon and skies will be mostly sunny by afternoon.

High in Honolulu will be a cool 77 degrees and will be made to feel even cooler with a dew point in the low 50s.

Surf is life threatening along north and west shores today. The big waves will likely impact east shores tomorrow. Today's waves: North 25-35 feet, West 15-20 feet, East 5-7 feet, South 1-3 feet.

Wind Advisory for Oahu, Molokai, Maui, Lanai, Big Island. Winds in down slope areas, mountain ridges and gaps will be 20-35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

High Surf Warning North and West shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai... North shores only for Maui.

High Surf Advisory for North shores of the Big Island.

Small Craft Advisory for all Hawaii waters. Harbors with north or northwest exposure will likely see waves crashing in harbor entrances along with harbor surges.

- Dan Cooke

