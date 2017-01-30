Man airlifted after falling 30 feet while hiking Kaau Crater

Honolulu firefighters on Sunday afternoon airlifted an injured man to safety from the Kaau Crater Loop Trail.

Firefighters responded just before noon to a report that a man in his 20s injured his hip and back after falling approximately 30 feet from a waterfall.

Crews located the hiker around 12:30 p.m. A helicopter airlifted him to a landing zone at Palolo District Park.

No other injuries were reported.

