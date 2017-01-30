Small wildfire burns near Sandy Beach

A smile wildfire sparked across from Sandy Beach in East Oahu on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the fire broke out around 1:20 p.m.

Firefighters arrived around 1:30 p.m. to find a small- to medium-sized brush fire approximately 200 feet inland. However, high winds were bringing it closer to Kalanianaole Highway.

The fire was fully extinguished by 2:30 p.m. It burned approximately half an acre of brush.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

