Maui firefighters recover body of California man at freshwater cave

Maui firefighters on Sunday recovered the body of a California man at the Waianapanapa Freshwater Caves in Hana.

Firefighters first received a report around 1 p.m. of a man stuck in the caves after he dropped his light.

The Maui Fire Department said the 33-year-old victim was swimming with three friends outside the freshwater cave before he and another man decided to go exploring inside. Only one of the men exited the cave.

The victim was located around 5 p.m. about 75 feet in from the cave entrance.

Officials said he was a visitor from Novato, California. The friends who were with him were all Maui residents.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.