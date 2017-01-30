UH wants to offer community college students free education

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) - The University of Hawaii is working with state leaders to secure $2.5 million to implement a scholarship program for community college students in need.

The Garden Island reports that the program, called Hawaii's Promise, is aimed at removing cost as a barrier to higher education. It would cover students' tuition, fees, books and transportation expenses.

The university's vice president for community colleges, John Morton, says Hawaii's Promise addresses educational inequality and increases access to higher education.

To be eligible for a scholarship, students would have to qualify for resident tuition and be enrolled in a degree or certificate program at a UH community college for a minimum of six credits per semester.

