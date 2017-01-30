Shoji speaks publicly for first time since cancer diagnosis

As the Rainbow Wahine celebrated their 2016 season on Sunday night with a banquet, many of the team's supporters also celebrated legendary coach, Dave Shoji. The event marked the first time Shoji spoke publicly since announcing his prostate cancer diagnosis.

After a number of guest speakers, Shoji took over the mic midway through the event, but wasted little time before telling the audience what they were waiting to hear.

"I just wanted to show up tonight and tell everybody I'm fine," said Shoji. "I'm going through some treatment, but it's nice to see everybody."

The reigning Big West coach of the year was in good spirits as he spoke, and continued by thanking those who have supported him, specifically Jeff Hall. Hall will oversee the program in Shoji's absence. Shoji said the transition should be a smooth one, joking that he currently just "hands the line-up in, sits down and lets Jeff coach the team."

Shoji also acknowledged the rest of his staff, team booster, and his wife of 30 years, Mary, who he says is currently working double duty as his "nurse" while he undergoes treatment for prostate cancer.

