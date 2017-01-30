5 Hawaii Men's Volleyball tops Grand View in four sets

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai'i men's volleyball team completed the series sweep of Grand View, the NAIA's top-ranked team, Sunday in a 25-16, 25-13, 19-25, 25-23 non-conference victory at the Stan Sheriff Center.



Unlike Friday's match in which UH won in straight sets, GVU was able to take a set off the fifth-ranked Rainbow Warriors (8-2) and nearly sent the match to a deciding fifth set. Hawai'i extended its home win streak to 11 straight dating back to last season and ran its win streak over non-conference teams to 19.



Head coach Charlie Wade started a different lineup in each of the four sets as the Warriors hit .308 for the match with eight service aces and 10.5 blocks. UH held GVU (3-2) to .123 hitting.



Sophomore Larry "Tui" Tuileta, the team's usual starting libero, played outside hitter for the entire match and finished with 10 kills, four digs, and three blocks. Freshman Rado Parapunov posted a team-high 11 kills and three blocks while sophomore Stijn van Tilburg added 10 kills, hitting. 444, and seven digs.



John Chamone and Pedro Cardoso led GVU with 12 kills each. Cardoso added four aces, six digs, and six blocks.



Parapunov continued where he left off on Friday going 5-for-5 in kill attempts as the Warriors built a 16-10 lead in Set 1. UH pushed it lead to 23-15 after a Tuileta ace and closed out the set with an ace by Hendrik Mol.



Mol served two more aces early in Set 2 as the Warriors jumped out to a 4-1 advantage. Mol's third ace of the set put UH on top 14-8. Back-to-back UH blocks extended the lead to 18-10 as Hawai'i rolled to a 25-13 win.



UH got off to a slow start in Set 3, falling behind 16-12 after the Vikings strung together six straight points off the serve of Felipe Rosa. GVU extended its lead to 21-15 and sided-out for the 25-19 victory.



Hawai'i responded to the challenge in Set 4, jumping out to a 13-5 lead behind four kills by van Tilburg. Moments later, the Vikings reeled off six straight – three off Cardoso aces – to pull within 15-13. Trailing 21-18, the Vikings rallied to tie it up at 21 then again at 22 and 23 before van Tilburg closed out the match with consecutive kills.



The Warriors continue their homestand by hosting UC Santa Barbara in a two-match MPSF series Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. Both matches begin at 7:00 p.m., at the Sheriff Center.

