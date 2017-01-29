Pupukea Play Courts refurbished and reopened

By: Matthew Gregorio

HNN Fall Intern

PUPUKEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - After more than a decade the Pupukea Play Courts was blessed and reopened to the North Shore community Saturday.

Previously run down and neglected, community member Michael Newman challenged the assessment of the courts and its unusable condition.

With the combined efforts of Malama Pupukea-Waimea, City Council Chair Ernie Martin, and the City Department of Parks and Recreation started to make some changes.

The $142,300 refurbished courts now includes new chain link fencing, new basketball rims, and new volleyball polls along with other improvements.

City Council Chair Ernie Martin along with other contributors and donors were present during the blessing.

“It was a disgrace to let the courts deteriorate as much as it did,“ Matin said. “I’m very pleased to open this court back up and give it back to the community for which it belongs.”

When passing Pupukea Play Courts, the sight of local children and their families playing basketball in the past gave Michael Newman a “sense of community.”

“Remembering the old days and wanting to bring the courts back up to its former glory was the reason why I wanted to see the project through,” said Newman, a community member with Malama Pupukea.

Once the blessing was completed North Shore keiki began to enjoy the new installments and fill the courts with laughter.

Newman humbly advocates the true thanks belongs to organizations such as Malama Pupukea-Waimea and Ernie Martin for implementing his “good idea” into the project by raising the necessary funds.

The completion of the Pupukea Play Courts just goes to show that the right idea combined with continuous effort and passion can make a once deserted facility into a gathering point for the entire community to enjoy for many years to come.

