Suspect sought in alleged sexual assault at Stan Sheriff Center

Honolulu police are searching for a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a woman at the Stan Sheriff Center Saturday night during the University of Hawaii basketball game.

The incident was reported around 7:45 p.m. when the victim says she was groped by an unknown male as she exited the bathroom.

The man is described as in his 30s, about 6 feet tall with short, wavy hair and a slim to average build. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a blue collared shirt.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police or UH Manoa’s Department of Public Safety at 956-6911.

