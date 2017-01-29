Dozens protest Trump's travel ban at Honolulu International Airport

Dozens gathered Sunday at Honolulu International Airport to protest President Trump's executive order banning refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States.

Although officials with the ACLU of Hawaii don't believe anyone has been detained in the islands, Director Mateo Caballero said he's concerned about Trump's actions.

"We have a rich tradition, a generous and rich tradition, of welcoming immigrants to Hawaii," he said. "The executive orders from last week are a direct attack to the generosity and those traditions."

State attorney General Doug Chin joined 17 other state attorneys general opposing the White House’s Executive Order on immigration.

He issued this statement Sunday:

“As the chief legal officers for over 130 million Americans and foreign residents of our states, we condemn

President Trump's unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful Executive Order and will work together to

ensure the federal government obeys the Constitution, respects our history as a nation of immigrants, and does

not unlawfully target anyone because of their national origin or faith. Religious liberty has been, and always will be, a bedrock principle of our country and no president can change

that truth. Yesterday, multiple federal courts ordered a stay of the Administration’s dangerous Executive Order. We

applaud those decisions and will use all of the tools of our offices to fight this unconstitutional order and

preserve our nation’s national security and core values. We are confident that the Executive Order will ultimately be struck down by the courts. In the meantime, we are

committed to working to ensure that as few people as possible suffer from the chaotic situation that it has

created.”

Gov. David Ige also weighed in on President Trump's orders:

"Hawai‘i has a proud history as a place immigrants of diverse backgrounds can achieve their dreams through hard work. Many of our people also know all too well the consequences of giving in to fear of newcomers. The remains of the internment camp at Honouliuli are a sad testament to that fear. We must remain true to our values and be vigilant where we see the worst part of history about to be repeated."

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.