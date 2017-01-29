Forecast: Gusty northeast winds and warning-level surf to start the week

Gusty winds and high surf are in the forecast to start the week. Strong north to northeast winds are expected to increase overnight, so a Wind Advisory has been expanded until 6 p.m. Monday to all areas of all islands, except for Niihau and Kauai and the summit areas of the Big Island. Cool and gusty winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour with localized gusts to 60 miles per hour are possible overnight.

The strong winds are spreading behind a cold front near the Big Island that will continue to move to the southeast. There may be a few scattered showers for the Big Island, but otherwise it will be dry and clear.

A High Surf Warning is in effect for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui until 6 p.m. Monday. Waves could also approach warning levels of 15 feet for east shores Monday. For mariners, there's a Small Craft Advisory for all Hawaiian coastal waters.

- Ben Gutierrez

