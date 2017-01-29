A Brown Water Advisory issued for parts of Maui

The state Department of Health Clean Water Branch has issued the advisory for Honolua Bay and Honokahua Bay on Maui due to heavy rains.

The public is asked to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens and associated flood debris.

Not all waters may be affected but If the water is brown, stay out, and practice good personal hygiene.

