Iolani Cheerleaders take home 2 first place wins at West Coast Championship

The Iolani School cheerleading team represented Hawaii at the Universal Cheerleaders Association West Coast Championship in Anaheim California, Saturday.

The Raiders took home top honors in two categories – the Small Varsity Coed and Game Day challenge.

The team competed against some of the top high school cheerleading programs in the west coast region.

With 12 athletes competing, Iolani was judged on a full routine with tumbling, stunting and cheerleading skills. In the Game Day category, the team put their sideline cheering skills to the test in a simulated football scenario.

A clean and well-executed showing led the Raiders to bring home the title of West Coast Champions Division Winners.

“I’m very proud of them because not only are they great athletes, but they’re scholar athletes as well,” Head Coach Barbara Hamocon said. “They represented Iolani school and the state of Hawaii gracefully.”

This is the first time Iolani School has sent a cheer team to compete on the mainland.

In 2015, Iolani made history by winning the school’s first ILH Cheerleading Championship title at Kamehameha Schools.

The team returns to the islands Monday night.

