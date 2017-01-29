Hawaii lawmakers tackle presidential tax returns, housing

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii lawmakers are tackling drones, presidential tax returns and housing shortages as they head into their second full week of the Legislative session.

They're filling the calendar with legislative hearings after introducing more than 2,900 bills in the past week.

Hawaii lawmakers are proposing multiple bills to make it a state law to reveal tax returns in order to appear on the ballot as a presidential candidate.

Senators introduced a bill to require cosmetologists to complete a one-time, one-hour training program on recognizing the signs of domestic violence.

They're also taking up a proposal to classify homelessness as a medical condition.

House lawmakers are floating a bill to regulate where drones can be used and ban using drones to collect personal information.

