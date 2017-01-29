Wind Advisory issued around state as north winds increase

A Wind Advisory is in effect for many areas of the state as strong north to northeast winds spread southward behind a cold front over the islands.

A Wind Advisory means sustained winds of 30 miles per hour and gusts to 50 miles per hour are possible. On Oahu, the strongest winds will impact areas over and immediately south and southwest of the Koolau and Waianae mountain ranges. In Maui County, strongest winds will be in the lee of mountain areas, across much of Lanai and Kahoolawe, and through Central Maui. On the Big Island, strongest winds will be in the leeward Kohala area and in the corridor from Waimea to Kawaihae.

The gusty north winds are expected to continue Sunday nigh and Monday while veering to the northeast. Winds will accelerate over terrain and down the leeward slopes of most islands.

The strong winds will make driving hazardous, especially in higher profile vehicles. The winds may also knock down small or weakened tree branches, and unsecured items may be blown around by the strong winds.

The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for the south shore, Waianae coast, the Waianae mountains and the Koolau area of Oahu; leeward Molokai; Lanai; Kahoolawe; windward West Maui, leeward West Maui; Central Maui; the north and east areas of the Big Island; and Kohala.

A Wind Advisory is also in effect for the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea on the Big Island until 6 p.m. Sunday. A Wind Advisory will take effect at 6 p.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Monday for south Big Island.

