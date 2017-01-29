Forecast: Advisory level winds, warning level surf

Strong winds and big surf are in the forecast for Sunday. A Wind Advisory is now in effect for many lower elevations of the islands as gusty north to northeast winds blow in behind a cold front that's headed toward the Big Island. There are scattered showers along the frontal band, but rainfall totals should be light. Winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour with gusts to 50 miles per hour are possible, especially for downslope areas. Temperatures will only warm up to the upper 70s at best.

A High Surf Warning is posted for many north and west facing shores, and a High Surf Advisory is also in effect for the east shores of the Big Island. The big northwest swell is expected to peak tonight. For mariners, a Small Craft Advisory is in effect for all Hawaiian coastal waters.

- Ben Gutierrez

