Four men seriously injured in crash closing Farrington Highway

Farrington Highway was closed Saturday night in Makaha due to a vehicle accident.

The crash which happened shortly after 7 p.m. left four men seriously injured according to EMS.

Three men in their twenties and one man in his thirties were all treated for multiple injuries.

Officials believe the two vehicles involved may have collided head-on.

Farrington Highway is closed in both directions after Makua Cave.

Police are investigating.

This story will be updated.

