Woman dies, man in critical condition after two separate incidents in waters off Maui

The Maui Fire Department responded to two separate incidents in South Maui waters on Thursday that left one woman dead and a man in critical condition.

In the Makena area bystanders pulled a woman from the waters off Chang’s Beach after she was knocked into the ocean by a head-high shore break.

First responders were on scene around 11:20 a.m. and performed advanced life-saving measures but the 60-year-old visitor died at the scene.

Earlier that day in Wailea a 76-year-old visitor was pulled from waters off the Four Season’s Resort. Firefighters arrived on scene just before 11 a.m. and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Medics were able to regain the man’s pulse and transported him to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

The hometowns of both visitors are unknown.

