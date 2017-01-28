Body of missing fisherman found offshore Kahikinui

The search for a shoreline fisherman reported missing in the overnight hours has ended after his body was found offshore Kahikinui.

The Maui Fire Department has identified the victim as a 48-year-old from Kahului.

Officials say Kula firefighters were on scene around midnight and spoke to the missing man’s fishing partner who said the man fell about 10 feet from the rocks into the water but could not climb back up.

At first light Saturday the U.S. Coast Guard and Maui Fire Department relaunched the search for the man when he was not found during the initial search.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved