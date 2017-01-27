Waipio industrial worker crushed to death

A 28-year-old Honolulu man was crushed to death on Thursday while unloading construction materials from a container, police say.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner says Xue Zhong Uyu died of asphyxiation due to compression of the neck and chest. The medical examiner's office called the death an industrial accident.

Authorities listed the scene of the accident as a Waipio business.

Police say there were no initial signs of foul play. The case has been classified as an unattended death.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

