Forecast: Light winds to give way to breezy trades by Sunday

Light winds will hold through Saturday, picking up speed Saturday night and holding at breezy levels through Tuesday.

A weak front is due into the western end of the state Saturday night with scattered windward showers, otherwise a mostly dry pattern will continue. Drier cooler air mass will takeover Sunday.

A series of big swells is heading into north and west shores. An advisory level swell will peak Saturday, an even bigger swell with possible warning level surf is due in Sunday peaking Monday with life threatening conditions. Surf alerts will likely be posted through the early part of next week.

For now there are no watches, warnings or advisories.

- Guy Hagi

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.