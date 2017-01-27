2 critically injured in single-car crash on Kauai

Two men were critically injured in a single-car crash on Kauai early Friday.

The crash happened about 3 a.m. at the intersection of Kaumualii Highway and Nawiliwili Road, when the 27-year-old driver of a white, two-door Nissan sedan apparently lost control and struck a utility pole.

The driver, of Lawai, and his 23-year-old passenger, of Koloa, were both taken to Wilcox Hospital in critical condition. The 23-year-old was subsequently airlifted to the Queen's Medical Center.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

