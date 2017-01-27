Honolulu to celebrate Chinese New Year with special events

Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, is one of the most important traditional holidays in Chinese culture. The 15-day celebration starts on the first day of the first month, according to the Chinese lunar calendar. It's a time to reflect on a year of hard work and offer prosperity for the coming year.

Jeffrey Lam is the head instructor at the Chinese Lion Dance Association, and they have a busy schedule of performances this weekend in celebration of Chinese New Year. Performances will be held at the Honolulu Museum of Art, Ala Moana Center, Young's Fishmarket and at many other locations across Oahu this entire weekend.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.