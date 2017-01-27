Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii celebrates January as National Mentoring Month

January is National Mentoring Month in the USA – a time to celebrate the amazing people who donate their time to be a mentor, friend, coach, role model, etc. Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii serves more than 1500 kids and volunteers each year across the state by matching kids and mentors in one-to-one friendships. BBBS Hawaii is currently looking for male mentors, specifically in the Windward district and from Aiea to Kapolei. They are also looking to serve more children who live in town (male or female).

The requirement to be a Big is that you have to give a 1 year commitment, and meet with your “Little” 2 -3 meetings per month.

For more information, please contact BBBS Hawaii at www.bbbshawaii.org or call 808-521-3811 to schedule an interview.

