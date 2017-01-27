Hawaiian Word of the Day: Hua

The Hawaiian Word of the Day is hua. The word hua has many, many definitions, but it is most commonly used to refer to eggs or to fruit. Hua can also refer to things which are round in shape, much like eggs and certain fruit are. Appropriately so, there is also a Hawaiian moon phase called Hua, which was when the moon was waxing and nearly full. Under the hua moon, this night was considered sacred to the Hawaiian god of agriculture, and as such was good luck for planting and fishing. The Hawaiian Word of the Day is hua.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.