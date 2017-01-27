Business Report: 1/27/17

Happening this afternoon, the BIA Home Building and Remodeling Show opens at Blaisdell. It runs through the weekend. A three-day pass is $7 and all the other tickets are cheaper.

The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Ka Makana Alii. But not until late fall. You'll just have to eat at Five Guys until it opens.

Hawaii Convention Center has a new director of operations. Ryan Golpeo comes from a similar post at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

The Hawaii Regional Council of Carpenters give top honors to a pair of union contractors – Tommy Toma and Henry Iida. Toma worked on Waimea Falls. Iida worked on the Hawaiian Studies Building at UH.

Happening today, with funding from OHA, Goodwill offers a free seminar on tax preparation. It's 10 to 3 at the Goodwill at 1075 Beretania St. If your income is relatively low it's worth learning about tax credits.

Hawaiian Electric is offering $10,000 off the cost of a Nissan Leaf.

And Pali Momi Medical Center donates portable defibrillators to the UH Athletics Department.

