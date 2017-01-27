Vanessa Hudgens, Alan Tudyk preview new NBC show 'Powerless' - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Vanessa Hudgens, Alan Tudyk preview new NBC show 'Powerless'

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Vanessa Hudgens and Alan Tudyk star in a new show on NBC called "Powerless." It's basically a super hero show from the perspective of the mere mortals around them. Tudyk also starred as the rooster "Heihei" in Disney's "Moana." He played along and showed us what went into making that character so special.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly