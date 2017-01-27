New tenants to open at Ka Makana Alii

New tenants are coming to Ka Makana Alii in Kapolei, the shopping center announced Thursday.

The Cheesecake Factory and Sephora are two widely recognized brands opening at the mall in late fall.

The Cheesecake Factory will be an 8,000-square-foot standalone restaurant, while the beauty product retailer Sephora will open as a 5,400-square-foot store.

Wendy’s, Infinitea and GoWireless Verizon retailers will open at the mall this week.

