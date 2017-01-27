BWS responding to water main break in Kakaako - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

BWS responding to water main break in Kakaako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Board of Water Supply crews are making repairs to a water main break Friday in Kakaako.

The 12-inch broken water main, located on Auahi Street, is affecting two businesses in the area.

Officials said there are no road closures at this time.

This story will be updated.

