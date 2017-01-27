Forecast: Light winds and sunshine before a cold front arrives

Light winds and a lot of sunshine for your Aloha Friday. Very few showers are expected.

High in Honolulu will be 81 degrees.

A cold front will reach Kauai sometime Saturday afternoon and then move down the island chain Saturday night and Sunday with widespread light to moderate showers.

Strong, cool, and relatively dry northeasterly winds will fill in behind the front. Breezy conditions will last into the first part of next week.

Surf is below advisory levels today with a large swell expected Saturday and a very large swell forecast for Sunday night and Monday.

Here's today's surf forecast from the National Weather Service: 5-9 feet North, 5-7 feet West, 1-3 feet East and South.

Wind Advisory for Big Island summits until noon today with winds 20-45 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

- Dan Cooke

