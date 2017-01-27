More than 200 to protest near Facebook CEO's property on Kauai

Some of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's neighbors are grumbling about a rock wall he's having built on his property on Kauai's north shore.

Some neighbors say the wall blocks their ocean view (Image: Hawaii News Now)

More than 200 people on Kauai are planning a protest on Saturday near Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s 700-acre property in Kilauea.

The protest, scheduled to start at 12 p.m. on Koolau Road, is in response to Zuckerberg’s recent lawsuits against a few hundred people – many living and some dead – who inherited or once owned “kuleana lands” on the property he paid for in 2014.

Demonstrators said they plan on marching every Saturday until Zuckerberg drops his lawsuits and hosts a meeting with community members.

Zuckerberg recently said he’s reconsidering the lawsuits and wants to make sure “we are following a process that protects the interests of property owners, respects the traditions of native Hawaiians, and preserves the environment."

