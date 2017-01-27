Temporary water shutdown scheduled for Ala Moana Beach Park

Part of Ala Moana Beach Park will be temporarily without water on Friday as crews conduct work on an extensive irrigation system upgrade.

Water will be shut off for areas around the McCoy Pavilion and the L&L Hawaiian Barbecue concession stand. That includes the nearby restroom and beach showers, according to the City and County of Honolulu. Portable toilets will be provided.

The city said the shutdown is necessary so crews can make a final connection to integrate the new irrigation system.

The city anticipates restoring water service by the afternoon.

The $2 million project, part of Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s plan to improve Ala Moana Beach Park, is designed to create a more efficient water system.

