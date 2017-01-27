Tempers flare as OHA grapples with accusations of mismanagement

Several beneficiaries who attended Tuesday's Office of Hawaiian Affairs board meeting say they're worried that boardroom bickering is distracting the agency from its mission to help Hawaiians.More >>
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs were set to discuss the fate of its CEO Kamanao Crabbe but the meeting was abruptly halted after several trustee walked out. The board members walked out after Chair Rowena Akana removed from discussion an item on changing Crabbe's title from CEO to administrator. The move angered people who came to the meeting hoping to speak in support of Crabbe. "A majority of them would wish there's a reconvening of the original agenda to afford the ...More >>
A state Ethics Commission investigation is looking into whether Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee and longtime state lawmaker Peter Apo conducted his private business out of his taxpayer-funded OHA office. An ethics complaint filed several months ago alleged that he used OHA's email system, staff and OHA's facilities for his consulting business. "More >>
The man accused of running a Kahaluu puppy mill has pleaded no contest.More >>
The first 100 owners of Park Lane -- the brand new, luxury condominium near Ala Moana Center -- will begin moving in this week.More >>
Friday is the anniversary of Carmageddon 2015, one of the worst traffic days Hawaii has ever seen. Some drivers say they were stuck in their cars for more than 12 hours trying to get home.More >>
State crews cleared out homeless encampments from one of Hawaii's most recognizable landmarks.More >>
