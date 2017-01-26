Police chief's lawyer expects to be pulled from more cases

The attorney for outgoing Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha says he expects to be removed from additional cases involving police brutality.

On Wednesday, a federal judge ruled that attorney Myles Breiner, since he still represents Kealoha, could no longer represent two other men who are suing HPD over a 2014 assault by a police officer in a Honolulu game room.

Since the judge believed there to be a conflict of interest between the two cases, Breiner said Thursday he expects to be removed from at least one other police brutality case in which he represents the victim.

"I've been working on the case for several years. We're disappointed, obviously," said Breiner. "I disagree with the judge's ruling. My clients have not been injured by my representing the Kealohas."

Breiner says he has helped his clients find another attorney.

