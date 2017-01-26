Hawaii's vibrant art scene featured in NY Times

Art in Hawaii has arrived.

That was the message of a New York Times article Thursday, which said a growing art scene that includes massive murals in Kakaako is "making the islands an increasingly relevant hub."

Spotlighted in the piece was POW! WOW! Hawaii, an event celebrating its seventh year in Hawaii. Over the course of a week, artists gather for talks, concerts, and to cover buildings with their masterpieces.

The event kicks off this year on Feb. 11. And it's taken off in other cities, too.

POW! WOW! Founder and Director Jasper Wong, an artist himself, said similar festivals were held in eight cities globally last year.

Wong said the Times piece was an affirmation of sorts of the work that's been going on in Hawaii for years. "It's always great to get recognition," he said.

He added that core to the POW! WOW! events is an interest in spotlighting homegrown talent.

"Our whole team is born and raised here in Hawaii. That was the whole goal, to bring exposure to Hawaii artists ... to connect local artists with more renowned, international artists," he said.

This year's slate of events is also able encouraging everyone to become an art collector, regardless of their budget.

To read the New York Times piece on Hawaii's art scene, click here.

For a schedule of this year's POW! WOW! events, click here.

