Vanderbilt to visit Hawaii in 2022, host Warriors in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Vanderbilt has scheduled a home-and-home series with Hawaii, starting with the Warriors visiting Tennessee in 2022 and the Commodores returning the favor in 2023.
The schools announced the series Thursday.
The schools have never played, and Vanderbilt's trip to Hawaii on Aug. 27, 2022, will be the Commodores' first football game outside of the continental United States. The Warriors will play in Nashville on Sept. 30, 2023.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.