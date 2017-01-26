Bacteria warning signs at Ko Olina lagoon taken down

Bacteria warning signs for one of the lagoons at Ko Olina were taken down Friday, after additional state testing.

The signs were posted Friday morning, after an advisory was issued Thursday warning beachgoers of high levels of a dangerous bacteria in the water.

Recent tests at the resort area's Kohala lagoon showed higher than acceptable levels of bacteria called enterococci, the state Health Department said.

The bacteria can sometimes cause wound and urinary tract infections.

On Friday, hotel staff alerted guests about the elevated bacteria levels.

And after the signs came down, people started entering the water.

"We are very happy the lagoon is open now," said visitor Matthew Moodie. "We just arrived yesterday from Australia and were disappointed when we walked by earlier this morning and it was closed."

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.