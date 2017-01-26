Both directions of H-1 in Kapolei reopened after power line repairs

The H-1 Freeway in Kapolei has been reopened in both directions.

Hawaiian Electric crews needed to close the freeway from the Kualakai Parway to Kamokila Boulevard interchanges to replace a high-voltage power line that fell during last weekend's windstorm.

The closure happened from about 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Crews said if the work was done at night the project would have taken much longer.

During the closure, traffic was being detoured onto Kualakai Parkway and Farrington Highway.

“We apologize for the inconvenience to the community,” said Ron Cox, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president for operations, in a news release.

He said HECO worked with the state Transportation Department to choose a time that "would be least disruptive."

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.