After 47 years, one of HPD's first civilian dispatchers retires

One of the first civilian radio dispatchers for the Honolulu Police Department has retired.

And when Carol Zukeran got the job, 47 years ago, 911 didn't even exist.

Colleagues gave her a warm send-off Wednesday, with lots of lei and lots of food.

Zukeran is the final remaining dispatcher from that first group of civilian dispatchers, after HPD stopped having officers taking emergency calls.

She said she didn't want to apply for the job, but didn't have any other options after failing a typing test for a job at the telephone company.

"I said, nah, I don't want to work for the police department. Nah. but here I am, 47 and two months later. I'm still here," she said.

Zukeran can remember having to write down all the details of a police incident on a card as she shared the details to officers.

Want to replace her? HPD is currently looking for new dispatchers.

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.