Police seek 3 who robbed delivery truck full of Apple products

Honolulu police are asking for help finding three men accused of stealing a delivery truck full of Apple products at Ala Moana Shopping Center in November.

Police say two of the men assaulted the driver and threatened him with a gun in the Nov. 11 robbery.

The driver was able to briefly detain one of the men, but was forced to let him go when another armed man pulled up and threatened him.

Despite surveillance footage, police say they've made no arrests in the case.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

