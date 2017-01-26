Bicyclists propose new bike lane on McCully Street

With bicycle usage across Hawaii and the U.S. continue to increase each year, more cities are adapting their roads to help include the eco-friendly riders take to the streets.

After the debut of the protected bike lane on King Street on Oahu, bicycle ridership increased over 90%. To help build on that success, the city is proposing another protected bike lane on McCully Street to connect King Street with Kapiolani Avenue, but will be taking away some much needed limited street parking that is available in the area.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.