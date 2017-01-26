A sleep disorder conference for health professionals

Here on Sunrise we know what it's like to be sleep deprived. But sleep is very important to keeping healthy and happy. Doctor Jamil Sulieman is with the Hawaii Sleep and Wellness Foundation. They're hosting an up-coming conference on sleep disorders. The purpose of the conference is to expand the understanding of healthcare providers and the community of the impact of sleep disorders on many major illnesses.

Insomnia, sleep apnea, narcolepsy and circadian rhythm disorders affect all age groups. Hypertension is affected both by insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea. Sleep disorders also are associated with illnesses such as heart disease, irregular heart rhythms and kidney failure. There is a tremendous cost and loss of productivity associated with sleep disorders.

The Hawaii Sleep and Wellness Foundation was created to increase awareness and improve treatment of sleep disorders through education of healthcare providers, the general population, safety regulators and insurance providers. Their goal is to encourage and assist any sleep disorder patient and provide a vehicle for those who wish to donate old equipment or unused supplies to we can treat those who need help but can’t afford the cost.

To register for the conference, visit www.hawaiisleepandwellnessfoundation.com or www.ganesco.com.

