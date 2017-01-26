Chief Justice Recktenwald says courts can help homeless problem - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Chief Justice Recktenwald says courts can help homeless problem

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald joined us on Sunrise this morning to give more insight on his State of the Judiciary speech. He says Hawaii needs more judges to deal with the massive annual case load. He also says judges can help mediate between tenants and landlords so fewer people are forced onto the streets.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly