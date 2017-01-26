23rd annual BIA Hawaii remodeling show opens at Blaisdell

The Building Industry Association of Hawaii (BIA-Hawaii) will present the 23rd Annual Home Building & Remodeling Show at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall Friday, January 27 through Sunday, January 29. Event Chair, Gary Okimoto, leads over 150 of Hawaii's top contractors, suppliers, building industry experts and associates as they join in one convenient location, under one big roof, for this premier event that offers attendees “The Big Show.”

Special FREE educational seminars will showcase the latest trends in building and remodeling including “The ABC’s of Accessory Dwelling Units,” “How to Remodel Your Kitchen and Bathroom” and “Senior Moments: What Kupuna Need to Know about Accessory Dwelling Units.” Please see attached schedule of FREE seminars offered by our exhibitors.

The Building Industry Association of Hawaii (BIA-Hawaii) is The Voice of the Construction industry. BIA-Hawaii is a not-for-profit trade organization chartered in 1955 and affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). The 23rd Annual Home Building & Remodeling Show is presented by the premier resource for the best in home building and remodeling, BIA-Hawaii, and the 2017 Corporate Sponsors; Servco Home & Appliance Distribution, The Hawaiian Electric Companies and HPM Construction.

For more information, go to www.biahawaii.org

