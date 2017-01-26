23rd annual BIA Hawaii remodeling show opens at Blaisdell

On Day 100 in office, Trump to visit Pennsylvania to talk tough on trade, mark milestone with rally.More >>
On Day 100 in office, Trump to visit Pennsylvania to talk tough on trade, mark milestone with rally.More >>
A Kapaa woman is dead after a head-on crash on Kuhio Highway in Kapaa Thursday night.More >>
A Kapaa woman is dead after a head-on crash on Kuhio Highway in Kapaa Thursday night.More >>
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Oahu, Maui County and the Big Island as a cold front brings the possibility of heavy rains and thunderstorms.More >>
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Oahu, Maui County and the Big Island as a cold front brings the possibility of heavy rains and thunderstorms.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>