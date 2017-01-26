Business Report: The long bull market

NPR did a good chart of the stock market since Wall Street broke the economy in 2008. Stocks have appreciated at about 7% a year, after dialing out inflation. Nothing else has kept up with that, certainly not wages. Credit the Fed with this. It pushed safe bond market interest rates to roughly zero.
The idea was to push investors back into stocks and it worked. Another factor is that big publicly-traded companies became more ruthless is returning dividends even if it meant cutting thousands or tens of thousands of jobs. Basically companies have learned how to stay profitable in slow times.
That's good for the wealthy, who get more of their income from dividends than from wages. For the rest us, not so much, though our 401k's are benefiting.
