Hawaii's Carrie Ann Inaba helps kick off Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, is one of the most important traditional holidays in Chinese culture. The 15-day celebration starts on the first day of the first month, according to the Chinese lunar calendar. It’s a time to reflect on a year of hard work, to relax, enjoy time with family and offer prosperity for the coming year.
Born and raised in Hawaii, Carrie-Ann Inaba is an award winning television host, dancer, choreographer and producer of Pinay, Boricua, Irish, Chinese, and Japanese descent. Although she is best known for her dancing, Inaba is also an avid animal lover. Inaba’s great love of animals inspired her to found the charitable organization THE ANIMAL PROJECT FOUNDATION.
