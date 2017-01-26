Gabbard explains decision for unannounced trip to Syria

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard recently returned from a four-day, fact-finding trip to Syria, where she also met with President Bashar al-Assad.

She says her original intent to go to Syria was to see if there was any way for her to express care for the people suffering in the war-torn region, which had been weighing heavy on her hear. But when given the opportunity to meet with Assad, she said she felt it was important to take it.

She phoned in from Washington, D.C. and spoke with Howard about her decision to travel to Syria. She also touched on President Trump's recent executive order to move forward with the Dakota Access pipeline, which she had been protesting against.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

