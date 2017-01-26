Kalihi man indicted on charges related to gunpoint robbery

A 25-year-old man has been indicted on charges related to a gunpoint robbery on Jan. 10.

Honolulu police said Kalihi man Samuel Hufanga entered a game room on Young Street and pointed an airsoft gun at four men and a woman, allegedly stealing $11,000 and a vehicle.

Police were able to track Hufanga down by pinging a stolen cell phone. When they found him, he put up a fight and allegedly injured three officers. One of the officers was reportedly elbowed in the face, while another strained his knee and quadriceps. A female officer hurt her lower back.

Another suspect is still on the run.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.