Part of Blaisdell Arena to be named in honor of Tom Moffatt

Bruno Mars and Tom Moffatt (Image: "The Show Must Go On")

Part of the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu will be named in honor of Hawaii’s beloved concert promoter Tom Moffatt.

The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday passed a resolution that would apply Moffatt’s name to an area of the arena once it’s redeveloped.

Moffatt’s family was at Honolulu Hale as the City Council passed the resolution.

Moffatt was known for bringing scores of big names to Blaisdell, including Elvis Presley.

He died on Dec. 13 at age 85.

