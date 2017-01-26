Forecast: Enjoy one more day of trade winds

One more day with trade winds, then changes.

Winds will be east-northeast at 10-20 mph today and bring only a few passing showers. With the cooling trades and a low dew point, the Honolulu high will be a comfortable 81 degrees.

An approaching front will turn winds light and variable Friday and Saturday. Then a cold front will move across our island state bringing widespread light to moderate showers and some very breezy, cool, northeast winds. The timing in the latest forecast has the front to Kauai Saturday afternoon, passing over Oahu and Maui County Saturday night/Sunday morning, then on to the Big Island.

Surf is still dangerously large along north and west shores this morning. The swell is expected to start dropping this afternoon. But new and even larger waves are expected to start developing over the weekend.

Here's the surf forecast for today with the numbers representing the larger waves this morning: North 20-25 feet, West 15-20 feet, East 3-5 feet, South 1-3 feet.

High Surf Warning for North and West shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai; North shores only on Maui.

Small Craft Advisory for all Hawaii waters.

Wind Advisory for the Big Island summits. Winds there will be 20-45 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.